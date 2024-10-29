A man is arrested on suspicion of killing a woman in a Hong Kong park

HONG KONG (AP) — A foreign man living in Hong Kong has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Southeast Asian woman at a waterfall inside a park in the Chinese territory. Police said the woman, who was about 25 years old, was a domestic worker in Hong Kong but did not work for the suspect. She went to the waterfall on Hong Kong Island on Sunday night with the suspect, but he left alone and her body was found the next day. She drowned after being hit in the head. Police said the man and his wife went to mainland China and were arrested when they returned. The investigation was continuing and they haven’t been charged.

