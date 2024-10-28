UK D-Day veteran George Chandler, who escorted American troops to Normandy beaches, dies at 99

LONDON (AP) — D-Day veteran George Chandler, who sought to counter sometimes glamorous depictions of the landings by recalling the horrors he witnessed escorting U.S. troops to the beaches of northern France as a young Royal Navy gunner, has died, his family said. He was 99. Chandler, who served aboard a British motor torpedo boat during the invasion of Normandy that began on June 6, 1944, was one of the dwindling cohort of D-Day survivors who gathered last summer to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the landings.

