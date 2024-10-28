Philadelphia DA says he is suing Elon Musk’s America PAC over its $1 million giveaway

Philadelphia’s district attorney says he has filed a lawsuit to halt Elon Musk’s $1 million giveaway as part of his political organization’s effort boosting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The lawsuit announced by Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday is the first legal action to be brought over the America PAC’s sweepstakes offering $1 million every day to a person in a battleground state who has signed a petition supporting the Constitution. A spokesperson for the super PAC who was asked if the cash awards would continue responded with a link to an X post, which showed the latest $1 million winner holding an oversized check.

