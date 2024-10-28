PepsiCo to close Chicago bottling plant, impacting 150 workers

PepsiCo said Monday it’s closing a Chicago bottling plant, a move the Teamsters union says will impact 150 workers. PepsiCo said the decision to close the facility was difficult but the 60-year-old building has “physical limitations.” The company says it will pay workers for the next 60 days even though they won’t be required to work. Teamsters Local 727, which represents the plant’s workers, reacted angrily to the news, saying it wasn’t informed until early Monday. It says PepsiCo violated a federal law that requires 60 days’ notice of plant closures or mass layoffs, and it may take legal action against PepsiCo.

