Pakistani human rights activists condemn arrest of lawyers on charges creating a security risk

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s police have arrested a Pakistani lawyer and her husband who are known for taking on human rights cases, drawing criticism from rights groups. Islamabad police announced in an X post that they arrested Amaan Mazari and Abdul Hadi on a charge of interfering in government matters to cause a security risk. The couple had tried to remove a road blockade placed by police in the capital for the security of England’s cricket team. Mazari said she had tried to remove the barricade as they were late to get to a court in the city. Pakistan’s independent human rights commission condemned the arrest of the couple, saying it was arbitrary and based on vague charges.

