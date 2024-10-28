Harris tells computer chip workers in Michigan they are a ‘source of my optimism’ about the US

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Kamala Harris has told workers at a Michigan computer chip factory that their work is a source of her optimism about the future of the United States. The Democratic presidential nominee toured a Hemlock Semiconductor factory in Saginaw on Monday to highlight how government funding for computer chip manufacturers can create factory jobs in the battleground state. Her trip comes days after Republican Donald Trump criticized the bipartisan 2022 law that provided the financing for such companies and said he would rather just charge tariffs. The Commerce Department recently announced that Hemlock will receive up to $325 million in direct support to build a new factory. Harris will also visit Macomb County and hold a rally in Ann Arbor.

