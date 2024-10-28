France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier returns to work after surgery for a cervical lesion

PARIS (AP) — France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier has resumed work following surgery this weekend for a cervical lesion, according to a rare health update from his doctor. Seventy-three-year-old Barnier, the oldest prime minister in the history of modern France, returned to the Hôtel de Matignon, the official residence, and is scheduled to lead the weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday. The communiqué from Barnier’s doctor shared scant details about the procedure but confirmed its success, adding that results of the lesion’s analysis will be available in the coming weeks. The surgery comes at a pivotal moment in the septuagenarian’s career.

