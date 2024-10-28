Ex-officer accused of murder in shooting of Andre Hill testifies he thought he saw a gun

A white former Ohio police officer charged with murder in the shooting of Andre Hill has testified that he thought he saw a gun in the Black man’s hand. Former Columbus officer Adam Coy testified before a jury Monday. He said that after he fired four times, he realized Hill didn’t have a gun. He says he knew right away he made a mistake. Coy was fired after the December 2020 shooting. Prosecutors have said Hill was holding a cellphone and keys and was never a threat to Coy. The former officer faces life in prison if he is convicted of murder.

