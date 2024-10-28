Connecticut firefighter killed in accident at brush fire remembered as friend, family man

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut firefighter killed in a vehicle accident while battling a brush fire is being remembered as a beloved family man and friend who made other’s lives better. The funeral for Robert Sharkevich Sr. was held Monday at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford. Hundreds of firefighters from across the region gathered to pay their respects to the longtime member of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and a former 25-year veteran of the Hartford Fire Department. He died on Oct. 22 when a utility vehicle rolled over onto him as he helped battle a brush fire that is still burning in the area.

