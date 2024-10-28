Biden casts 2024 election ballot near his Delaware home, waiting in line with other voters
Associated Press
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday cast an early ballot in the 2024 general election. It’s a bittersweet moment for Biden, who decided to end his reelection campaign in July because of growing concerns about his health and Democrats’ worries about his chances against former President Donald Trump. Biden voted near his home outside Wilmington, Delaware. For all but a few years since 1970, Biden has held office or been running for one during election season. But this year, his hopes lie with a newer generation of Democrats, including three on the Delaware ballot looking to make history.