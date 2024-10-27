Latin superstar Bad Bunny is supporting Harris for president

Bad Bunny threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” The comment angered artists, figures and some Hispanic Republicans. Bad Bunny is one of the most famous artists of the moment. His support is a huge boost for the Harris campaign as it tries to maintain the demographic’s support. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican musician was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and was only surpassed by Taylor Swift in 2023.

