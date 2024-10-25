Indonesia’s new President and ministers begin a military-style retreat which includes morning drills

MAGELANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto and his cabinet ministers have started a military-style retreat at a military academy in the Java province. Wearing army attire from camouflage hats and clothes to combat shoes, the ministers began the retreat at the National Military Academy of Indonesia, which is surrounded by mountains, in the city of Magelang. The group has been asked to wake up at 4 a.m. to do sports activities and marching exercises. Subianto is not the first President of Indonesia with a military background. Soeharto and the sixth President, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, were also former army generals who led the country. However, this unconventional retreat was the first to be held during Subianto’s first term in office.

