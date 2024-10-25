AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Mississippi on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Mississippi will cast their ballots on Nov. 5 in the race for the White House, U.S. Senate and U.S. House. In the presidential race, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for the state’s six electoral votes. Seven independent and third-party candidates will also appear on the ballot, including Jill Stein and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped out in August and endorsed Trump. Incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker faces a challenge from Democrat Ty Pinkins in his bid for a third full term. The state’s four U.S. House seats are also up for election.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.