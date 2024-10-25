AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Kentucky on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky voters will weigh in on five dozen races across the state in the Nov. 5 general election, including for president, U.S. House, state Legislature, state Supreme Court and two constitutional amendments. Six candidates appear on the presidential ballot in Kentucky, including Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. Eight electoral votes are at stake. Kentucky voted for the candidate who won the White House for a forty-year stretch from 1964 to 2004, but has favored Republican candidates in the last six presidential elections.

