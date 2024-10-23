Officials say North Korea has sent troops to Russia. What would that mean for the war with Ukraine?

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. and South Korean officials say there’s evidence that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia in a potential escalation of a nearly 3-year-old war with Ukraine. It would be the first time a third country has put boots on the ground in the war. Iran has supplied Russia with drones and Western nations have provided Ukraine with modern weapons, financial and humanitarian assistance. South Korea’s spy chief told lawmakers that 3,000 North Korean troops now are being trained to use equipment including drones before being they’re sent to fight in Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters during a visit to Rome that ‘we are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops’ that have gone to Russia.

