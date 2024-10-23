Arrested Philippine televangelist confronted in the Senate by women he’s accused of sexually abusing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former followers of an arrested Filipino televangelist confronted him in a Senate hearing Wednesday, accusing him of repeatedly abusing them sexually by portraying the assaults as their religious duty to the “appointed son of God.” Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, who was brought to the Senate under heavy police security, denied the allegations and challenged his accusers to file additional criminal complaints so he could face them in court. The 74-year-old preacher said he could not discuss his response in detail because the criminal allegations against him were already being heard by two Philippine courts.

