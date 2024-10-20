Yehuda Bauer, prominent Israeli Holocaust scholar, dies at 98

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Yehuda Bauer, one of Israel’s foremost Holocaust scholars who shaped the way people around the world study and learn about the Holocaust, has died in Jerusalem. He was 98. No specific cause of death was given by the Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, which announced his death on Friday. Bauer published dozens of books and founded numerous international Holocaust education initiatives over a career that spanned more than six decades. He launched his academic career in the 1960s, during a time when people in Israel were just starting to talk more openly about the Holocaust.

