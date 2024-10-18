Judge weighs GOP request to verify eligibility of Pennsylvania’s overseas and military voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania is considering a request to direct the state’s election officials to take additional steps to verify the identification and eligibility of voters living overseas. That includes those serving in the military and their families. Judge Christopher Conner heard argument Friday in the case brought by six Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania and a conservative voting organization. The lawmakers want the judge to declare current practices violate federal law. Lawyers for Pennsylvania’s state elections agency argue federal laws exempt overseas voters from identification requirements imposed on other voters who register by mail and that it’s too close to Election Day to pursue the lawsuit.

