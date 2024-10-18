Clashes break out at protests over arrested activists in southern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah demanding the release of activists arrested over earlier demonstrations, with clashes breaking out between protesters and security forces. The city in the southern province of Dhi Qar has frequently been a flashpoint of anti-government discontent. The renewed protests come five years after the outbreak of mass anti-government protests in the Iraqi capital and southern provinces calling for reforms.

