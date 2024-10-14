Voters with disabilities are feeling ignored by presidential candidates
Associated Press
A new report from Rutgers University estimates that about 40.2 million eligible voters in the quickly approaching U.S. presidential election are disabled. The voting bloc is growing as the U.S. population ages. But voters and advocates say the hurdles that make people feel excluded from the electoral process aren’t being addressed. That ranges from inaccessible campaign materials to former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris not talking about important issues, as well as Trump making a statement at a rally last month that advocacy groups considered discriminatory. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission says it is working with election officials to ensure everyone eligible can vote independently, privately and without restrictions.