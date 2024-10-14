Trump’s campaign crowdfunded millions online in an untraditional approach to emergency relief

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is using GoFundMe to rally its donor network around the survivors of his July assassination attempt and Hurricane Helene’s destruction. The two high-profile fundraisers are run by his campaign finance director and total more than $14 million. Campaign finance experts say they do not violate any laws. But the use of a crowdfunding platform marks an unorthodox response to crises from a political campaign. Trump associates, conservative celebrities and right-wing groups are making large contributions. A Trump campaign spokesperson says the Republican nominee saw an “opportunity to be a direct conduit for a philanthropic effort from his supporters.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.