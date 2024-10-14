Social Democrats win round 1 of Lithuania’s election and aim to oust the conservative leader

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The opposition Social Democratic Party has emerged as the leader after the first round of national elections in Lithuania and says it will start negotiations to form a new government with left-leaning parties. Such a coalition would oust conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, whose government took office in 2020. Despite economic successes, her government’s strict COVID-19 measures and an influx of migrants cast shadows over her Cabinet. The final shape of the Seimas, the Baltic country’s 141-seat parliament, will be determined by a runoff on Oct. 27. Analysts say the results continue a historic pattern, as voters tend to sway left or right every four years.

