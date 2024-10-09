Macron says he’s ‘super proud’ of his wife’s cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he’s “super proud” of the cameo appearance by his wife, Brigitte, in the fourth season of the Netflix show “Emily in Paris.” But he doesn’t seem keen to make a guest appearance of his own. The French leader said in an interview with Variety published on Wednesday that he’s “less attractive than Brigitte.” France’s first lady plays herself in one of the new season’s episodes. In season four, Emily heads to Italy. But Rome, be warned: Macron wants Emily Cooper, the show’s main character, to come back to the French capital in future seasons. Macron said that “‘Emily in Paris’ in Roma doesn‘t make sense.”

