Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from singer R. Kelly, convicted of child sex crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from the singer R. Kelly, who is now serving 20 years in prison after being convicted of child sex convictions in Chicago. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was found guilty in 2022 of three charges of producing child sexual abuse images and three charges of enticement of minors for sex. His lawyers argued that a shorter statute of limitations on child sex crime prosecutions should have applied to offenses dating back to the 1990s. Current permits charges while an accuser is still alive. The justices did not detail their reasoning on Monday, as is typical.

