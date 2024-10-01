Ex-leaders of a Penn State frat will spend time in jail for their roles in a hazing death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The former president and vice president of a Penn State fraternity where pledge Timothy Piazza fell and later died after consuming a large amount of alcohol will spend time behind bars. A judge sentenced Brendan Young and Daniel Casey on Tuesday to two to four months in jail after they pleaded guilty to hazing and reckless endangerment. Piazza’s 2017 death prompted Pennsylvania lawmakers to crack down on hazing. Piazza was a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey. Authorities say he consumed at least 18 drinks in less than two hours and fell down basement steps. It took hours for help to be called.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.