Gunmen storm a camp in Pakistan’s southwest and kidnap 20 laborers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police officer says gunmen stormed a camp and and kidnapped 20 laborers in the country’s southwest. It’s the second assault in as many days in restive Balochistan province, where separatists and militants are stepping up their insurgency against the central government. The police officer said the armed men entered the camp on Sunday morning, torching bulldozers and other machinery before seizing the men. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the kidnappings or for the deaths of seven men who were fatally shot at their rented home on Saturday in Panjgur town, also in Balochistan.

