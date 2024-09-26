Family and rights groups urge Egypt to free imprisoned activist as his 5-year sentence ends

LONDON (AP) — Rights groups and the family of Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah have urged authorities to release him as his five-year prison sentence ends week. Abdel-Fattah, an outspoken dissident, rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak. The 42-year old activist has spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Abdel-Fattah’s release at the end of his term is not assured as he still faces other charges in Egypt.

