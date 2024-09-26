Boeing and union negotiators set to meet for contract talks 2 weeks into worker strike

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing Boeing’s striking factory workers in the Pacific Northwest says it expects to resume negotiations with the company on Friday. A regional district of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said the two sides would meet alongside federal mediators. They last held negotiations more than a week ago, when two days of mediated sessions broke off. Boeing confirmed the new talks. The aerospace giant angered union leaders this week by presenting a revised contract offer to its 33,000 striking workers through the media and setting a Friday night deadline for ratification. Boeing then gave the union more time to consider the new proposal, but many members say it’s not good enough.

