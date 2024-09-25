Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU moves to loosen protections for the animals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is moving toward backing plans to remove some of its protections for wolves on the continent as their population grows, in the latest political clash between farmers and environmentalists. Ambassadors of the 27 EU nations reached a qualified majority Wednesday to seek to loosen protection rules enshrined in the European Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats. Farmers in many members have been increasingly angered by attacks on their livestock by wolfpacks as the animals have taken hold in woods and fields close to agricultural lands. Wolves remain a “strictly protected” species in most of Europe, but their numbers are estimated to have grown by 25% over the last decade.

