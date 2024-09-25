UN chief criticizes divided Security Council for failure of leadership to end wars, calls for unity

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief sharply criticized the powerful Security Council for a failure of leadership to end wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond. At a high-level meeting Wednesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed to violations of the U.N. Charter and international law, conflicts multiplying and becoming more deadly, and civilians paying the price. The 15-member council has been blocked from action on Ukraine because Russia is a veto-wielding member. It has been stymied on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza because of Israel’s close ally, the United States, another veto-wielding member. And in Sudan, there are divisions among some members supporting the rival generals. Guterres told the council it can make a tremendous difference for peace – but only if it is united.

