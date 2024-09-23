Japanese warplanes use flares to warn a Russian spy plane to leave airspace

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says its warplanes used flares to warn a Russian reconnaissance aircraft to leave northern Japanese airspace. Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that the Russian plane breached Japan’s airspace above Rebun Island, just off the coast of the country’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido in three instances during its five-hour flight. It came a day after a joint fleet of Chinese and Russian warships sailed around Japanese northern coasts. Kihara said F-15 and F-35 fighter jets used flares for the first time after the Russian aircraft apparently ignored warnings.

