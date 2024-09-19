Zelenskyy to meet Biden, Harris as Ukraine pushes US to loosen restrictions on long-range weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington next week for talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Thursday’s meetings come as Zelenskyy continues to press for the U.S. to allow Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons to strike deeper into Russia. The Biden administration still is not convinced that it should give Ukraine the authority to launch long-range missiles deeper into Russia. U.S. officials say they are seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and how they fit into the broader strategy for the war.

