The night when 43 students disappeared in Mexico: A timeline of key events
Associated Press
IGUALA, Mexico (AP) — On Sept. 26, 2014, dozens of students from a teachers college in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero disappeared. After years of obfuscation and delays, government officials determined that they had been abducted by local, state and federal authorities, including the military. Since then, the investigation has seemingly come to a halt. Parents and fellow students of the Rural Normal School at Ayotzinapa are still fighting for justice.