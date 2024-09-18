US wants more clarity from Ukraine on possible use of long-range weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration still isn’t convinced that it should give Ukraine the authority to launch long-range missiles deeper into Russia. They say they’re seeking more detailed information about how Kyiv would use the weapons and have asked Ukraine to more clearly spell out its combat objectives. The discussions come as President Joe Biden prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. Administration officials are concerned that loosening restrictions on use of the weapons would have limited impact and come with great risk. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

