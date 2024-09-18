Now a Roe advocate, woman raped by stepfather as a child tells her story in Harris campaign ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child tells her story in a new campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The ad is part of a continued push by the Harris campaign to highlight the growing consequences of the fall of Roe, including in some states where abortion restrictions have no exceptions for rape or incest. Women in some states are suffering increasingly perilous medical care. Republican nominee Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing three of the conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

