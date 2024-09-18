Harassment case dismissed against Alabama transportation director
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a harassment charge against state Transportation Director John Cooper. Prosecutors in Marshall County said the complainant no longer wishes to pursue this matter. District Judge Mitchell S. Floyd dismissed the charge Tuesday. Cooper was arrested last year on a misdemeanor harassment charge. An adjoining landowner, Gerald Carter, said Cooper threatened to shoot him and beat him. The two men had been in a dispute over Carter’s use of a gravel road to access his property. Court records indicate Carter contended he had legal use of the easement. Cooper accused his neighbor of trespassing.