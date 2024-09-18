Colombia suspends peace talks with ELN rebel group after a deadly attack on the military

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia has suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army, or ELN, after blaming the rebel group for an attack that killed two soldiers and injured more than 20. The government’s peace delegation announced the suspension of the dialogue process in a statement Wednesday. It’s the deepest crisis of the peace negotiations with the ELN since November 2022 and after President Gustavo Petro took power as the first leftist president launching talks with that and other armed groups under a policy known as total peace. The army said Tuesday that the group fired homemade rockets from a cargo truck that had been parked near a base in Arauca province. The rebel group has not claimed responsibility.

