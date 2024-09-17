UN considers resolution demanding Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is considering a Palestinian resolution demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the West Bank within a year. The resolution will be put to a vote in the 193-member world body Wednesday. It follows a ruling by the top United Nations court in July that said Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end. Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. urged member nations to reject the measure, describing it as a “reward for terrorism.” If adopted, the resolution would not be legally binding but the extent of its support would reflect world opinion.

