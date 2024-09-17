Skip to Content
Judge finds man incompetent to stand trial in fatal shooting of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police officer has been found incompetent to stand trial. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane issued the ruling Monday. She says 25-year-old De’Lawnte Hardy will be hospitalized indefinitely and could eventually stand trial if he improves. The Cleveland man remains jailed on $10 million bail. Authorities say Hardy killed Jamieson Ritter on July 4 as he and other Cleveland officers attempted to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant. The charge stemmed from a shooting days earlier that wounded Hardy’s 63-year-old grandmother, who was shot in the head and later died from her injuries.

Associated Press

