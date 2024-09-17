Harris to sit down with Black journalists for a rare interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to conduct a rare extended campaign interview in Philadelphia on Tuesday. She’ll take questions from three journalists from the National Association of Black Journalists. Former President Donald Trump’s appearance before the same organization a month ago turned contentious. The Trump interview opened a chapter in the campaign in which the Republican candidate repeatedly questioned Harris’ racial identity. He baselessly claimed that she had only belatedly “turned Black.” Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Trump and other Republicans have criticized Harris for largely avoiding media interviews. She did her first solo TV last week and her campaign has said she will be doing more interviews going forward.

