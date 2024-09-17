Guardian Media Group in talks to sell the Observer newspaper to Tortoise

LONDON (AP) — News publisher Guardian Media Group says it is in talks to sell The Observer newspaper to “slow news” outlet Tortoise Media. Founded in 1791, the Observer is the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper. It was bought by Guardian Media Group in 1993. Tortoise was co-founded in 2019 by former BBC news executive James Harding and Matthew Barzun, who was U.S. ambassador to Britain between 2013 and 2017. It has produced multimedia investigations including the popular podcast “Sweet Bobby,” which is set to be made into a Netflix documentary. The two companies did not disclose the price or the terms of the potential deal on Tuesday.

