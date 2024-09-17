A fire is raging at a major Greek oil refinery. No injuries have been reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A fire has broken out inside a major oil refinery west of Athens, prompting Greek authorities to issue an evacuation alert for the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported from the blaze near the seaside town of Agii Theodori, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Athens. The refinery is next to the main highway linking the capital with the southern Peloponnese region. The fire service says 30 firefighters are battling the blaze, assisted by three water-dropping helicopters, while more forces are being rushed to the scene. Video on state ERT television showed clouds of black smoke billowing out of the refinery, which belongs to Greece’s Motor Oil energy group. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

