Venezuelan opposition calls on US to cancel oil company licenses to pressure Maduro

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s main opposition coalition has urged the U.S. to cancel licenses for Chevron and other energy companies. The coalition aims to pressure President Nicolás Maduro to negotiate a transition from power. An adviser to Edmundo González Urrutia’s campaign made the appeal Monday. González represented the Unitary Platform coalition in the July 28 election. He and opposition leader María Corina Machado claimed their campaign won by a wide margin. They contradicted national electoral authorities who declared Maduro the winner. González’s adviser Rafael de la Cruz says these licenses are a lifeline to the regime. He spoke during a panel discussion hosted by the New York-based Council of the Americas business organization.

