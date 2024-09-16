Judge finds woman incompetent to stand trial in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old outside supermarket

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who authorities say fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy as he sat in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket and wounded his mother has been found incompetent to stand trial. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo issued the ruling Friday. He says 33-year-old Bionca Ellis will remain hospitalized indefinitely but could eventually stand trial if she improves. Authorities have said Ellis was inside the Giant Eagle grocery store on June 3 in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted when she saw Julian Wood and his mother near the front and followed them into the parking lot. Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the boy twice.

