After mass shooting, bill would require Army to use state crisis laws to remove weapons

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins is introducing a bill prompted by the state’s deadliest shooting that requires the Army to use state crisis intervention laws to remove a service member’s access to weapons if deemed to pose a serious treat. The Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act, which is being introduced Monday, is aimed at addressing missed opportunities by the Army or police to intervene before a reservist opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023. Maine’s other senator, independent Angus King, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

