Indianapolis man gets 60 years for a road rage shooting that killed a man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a road rage shooting. A judge on Friday sentenced Dion Kimbrough after a jury convicted him in August. He was found guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the 2022 fatal shooting of 30-year-old Eli Hickerson’. Prosecutors said Hickerson was a passenger in a car when Kimbrough shot him. Kimbrough was driving a box truck along Interstate 70. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Hickerson tragically lost his life due to road rage. Kimbrough’s attorney has said his client acted in self-defense.

