Longtime Mexican drug cartel leader set to be arraigned in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime head of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel is set to be arraigned in New York on a 17-count indictment accusing him of narcotics trafficking and murder. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada has been in U.S. custody since July 25, when he landed in a private plane at an airport outside El Paso in the company of another fugitive cartel leader. Zambada’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday in federal court. He has said he was forcibly kidnapped in Mexico and brought to the U.S. against his will. If convicted on all charges, he faces a minimum sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for the death penalty. He previously pleaded not guilty at a Texas court appearance.

