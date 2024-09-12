Filipino televangelist pleads not guilty to human trafficking charges

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine televangelist, who calls himself the “anointed son of God” and once claimed to have stopped an earthquake, has pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking. Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and five others appeared in a regional trial court under heavy security Friday and would later be transported to another court to be arraigned in a separate case of child sexual abuse. Quiboloy is the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ group. His lawyer said he was innocent. He faces similar charges in the United States, where he has been included in the FBI’s most-wanted list. Those accused have said the allegations were fabricated by critics and former members of his group.

