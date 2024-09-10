WATCH: The 2024 ABC News Presidential Debate

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate live for the first time this election cycle beginning at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time Zone) tonight.

The ABC News-sponsored event will begin with live special preview coverage beginning at 3 p.m. (PT). At 5 p.m. (PT), ABC News will begin its pre-debate coverage and the debate itself is scheduled to begin promptly at 6 p.m. (PT).

Your News Channel's 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. local broadcasts will still be simulcast on NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12, there will be no 5 p.m. broadcast, and the 6 p.m. local broadcast will be on the NOW Channel. Local broadcasts can be viewed here. There will be no 6:30 p.m. local broadcast due to the debate.

The debate, expected to last about 90 minutes, will be held at the National Constitution Center and moderated by World News Tonight's anchor and managing editor David Muir as well as ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

Image courtesy of the National Constitution Center

"The National Constitution Center’s mission is to model civil dialogue and debate and we are honored to be selected as the location for the presidential debate in September," said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center in August of this year. "Presidential debates are a meaningful opportunity for all Americans to learn more about the principles that define American democracy, embodied in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the American idea."