Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm toll rises to 141 dead

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A flash flood swept away a hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 16 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 141. State broadcaster VTV said the flood gushing down from a mountain Tuesday buried a hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris. About a dozen are known so far to have survived. Rescuers recovered 16 bodies and are searching for about 40 others. VTV said the death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath climbed to 141 on Wednesday and 69 others are missing. Yagi made landfall Saturday as the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. Rain has continued to fall and rivers are high.

